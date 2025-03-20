Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. The trade was a 10.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $331.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.29. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $242.52 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

