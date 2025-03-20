Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.