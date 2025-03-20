Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.38.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$109.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$58.72 and a 12-month high of C$110.46.

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.