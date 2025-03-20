What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for COF FY2025 Earnings?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan expects that the financial services provider will earn $15.70 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $279,159,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $227,662,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

