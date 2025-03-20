Wedbush Predicts Wingstop’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark decreased their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.00.

Wingstop announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.