Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,581,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $48,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

