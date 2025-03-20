Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,712,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 415,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 18.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

