Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Up 18.2% – Time to Buy?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) rose 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,712,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 415,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 18.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$66.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.