Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 165,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,334.0 days.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

