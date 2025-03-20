W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 111.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,151.50.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $983.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,041.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,076.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

