W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after buying an additional 444,986 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $732,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,154,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,701,000 after buying an additional 2,118,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,436,000 after buying an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WRB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $63.92. 59,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,622. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

