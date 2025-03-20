VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $503.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $460.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

