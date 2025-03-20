VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 371 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,431,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $115.71.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

