VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,073,000 after buying an additional 220,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after buying an additional 49,082 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $108.11 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.83.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.