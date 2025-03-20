VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 164,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

