VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $65,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

