VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 109,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $556.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

About Nordic American Tankers

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.