Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $45.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.