Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Volkswagen Stock Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $16.48.
About Volkswagen
