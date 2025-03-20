Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.28 and last traded at $124.03. 1,278,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,484,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Trading Up 4.4 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.