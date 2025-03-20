Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $122.28 and last traded at $124.03. 1,278,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,484,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.29.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.
In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
