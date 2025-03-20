Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 166,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 260,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

