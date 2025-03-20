Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $4.87 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total value of $613,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

