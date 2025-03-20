Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

