Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,724 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,724 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

Get Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.