Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sells C$33,393.60 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Lee Smokoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.13, for a total transaction of C$33,393.60.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.95. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$5.34.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

