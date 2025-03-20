Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – March 17th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related hardware or software. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the gaming industry, which is characterized by rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer trends, and potential high-growth opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $87.83. 13,695,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,822,495. The stock has a market cap of $705.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,170. Target has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.54. The company had a trading volume of 772,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,174. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Featured Stories