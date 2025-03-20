Viawealth LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Viawealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock opened at $172.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $154.17 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

