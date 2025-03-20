Viawealth LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Viawealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Viawealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $106.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.