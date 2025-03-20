Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,654,000 after buying an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,232,000 after buying an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,462,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.