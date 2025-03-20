Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Strong-Buy Rating

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

