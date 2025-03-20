Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.