Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Veolia Environnement Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $17.41.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
