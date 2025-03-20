Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%.
Vaxart Price Performance
Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 2,187,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.41.
