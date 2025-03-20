Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 431.61% and a negative return on equity of 110.46%.

Shares of VXRT stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.57. 2,187,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.41.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

