Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The offshore driller reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%.
Vantage Drilling Stock Performance
Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Vantage Drilling
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vantage Drilling
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.