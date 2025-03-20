Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

