Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

