Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Condor Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VUG opened at $379.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.22. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

