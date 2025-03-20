Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

