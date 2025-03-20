Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 73,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the previous session’s volume of 21,084 shares.The stock last traded at $18.91 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $505.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.90 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Valhi by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Valhi by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valhi by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Valhi by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

