Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 7,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 325,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $4,780,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

