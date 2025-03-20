Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Director Sells $63,800.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Mattox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Timothy Mattox sold 2,768 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $12,622.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 21.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 255,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

