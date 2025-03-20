UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $94,502,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 72,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,180,000 after purchasing an additional 87,662 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 38,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,258,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $503.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.48 and a 200-day moving average of $548.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $460.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

