Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,166 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5,203.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $236.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

