Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 228,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 16,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,600. This trade represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Unifi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unifi by 5,775.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 778.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UFI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,763. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. Unifi has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.