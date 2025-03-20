UBS Group Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $107.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.47% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. 1,078,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,619,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,547,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,548,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,261,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,443 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

