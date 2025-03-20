UBS Group Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $61.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. 42,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $991.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.64. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,018,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,856,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 131,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after buying an additional 57,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

