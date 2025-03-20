Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after buying an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,697,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Donaldson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 561,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

