Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,365 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,767 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,263,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,006 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after buying an additional 1,884,044 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

TCOM opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

