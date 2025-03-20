Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.