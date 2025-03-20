Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.78%.

Trinity Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years. Trinity Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.7%.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $70.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

