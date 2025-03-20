Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. The trade was a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

