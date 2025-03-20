Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,023,000 after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 78.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE SF opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

View Our Latest Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.