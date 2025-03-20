Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $10,894,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,826,000 after acquiring an additional 91,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $192.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.42. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAP

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.